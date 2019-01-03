The two-time Emmy winner recurred on Curb between 2004-2017, pulling out of its upcoming 10th season due to health issues.

Einstein first made waves in the comedy world with his character Super Dave Osbourne, who made appearances on the Late Show With David Letterman and sketch series Bizarre, before landing his own show Super Dave. He went on to win more fans in the mid-00s with a guest-starring role on Arrested Development as George Sr's surrogate Larry Middleman, before playing Matt Damon's dad in star-studded heist drama Ocean's Thirteen.

Tributes have begun pouring in for the star, with his comedy co-stars paying their respects.

Curb writer, show-runner and star Larry David said: "Never have I seen an actor enjoy a role the way Bob did playing Marty Funkhouser on Curb. It was an amazing, unforgettable experience knowing and working with him. There was no one like him, as he told us again and again. We’re all in a state of shock."

David's co-star, Richard Lewis, also paid tribute to Einstein on Twitter: "I'm in shock. I knew him forever. His long career is hard to match. His role on #curbyourenthusiasm was excruciatingly brilliant! Our cast and crew will be devastated. He was so loved. He told me how much he loved LD and Curb. RIP buddy."