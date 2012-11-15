Cult sitcom Louie to air in the UK on rebranded FX channel
Digital station to air Louis CK's acclaimed comedy in January, as it changes its name to Fox
The highly acclaimed US sitcom Louie, by and with stand-up comedian Louis CK, is finally to air on British television in January next year, on the rebranded digital channel FX.
FX, which shows American Horror Story: Asylum, Dexter and True Blood in the UK, is owned by Fox International Channels and will rebrand as simply Fox on 11 January.
Among a slate of new programmes will be Louie, the comedy in which Louis CK plays a fictionalised version of himself, a divorced father of two in New York whose life is presented in loosely connected vignettes, interspersed with stand-up routines on stage. The show, which Louis CK directs and edits, won an Emmy this year for Louis CK's writing.
Also arriving on the new Fox channel (Sky 124, Virgin 157) is US dating sitcom Men at Work.