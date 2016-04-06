“Cuckoo has proved itself as a monster BBC3 hit with plenty more comedy gas in the tank,” Shane Allen, Controller of BBC Comedy, says.

There was a nervousness when the channel moved to online only, but those behind the show say they needn’t have worried.

“We’re delighted it connected with such a wide audience,” says Dan Hine from production company Roughcut. “The response to this series has been outstanding, which is testament to our hugely talented cast and crew. We can’t wait to engineer another few rounds of mayhem for Dale, Chief Ken and the res of the Thompson clan.”

Filming will begin later this year.