Could you design the ultimate birthday cake for Mr Bean?
The comedy legend celebrates 25 years on screen this year and needs a special birthday pud...
Oh Teddy, did you know Mr Bean celebrates 25 years on screen this year? Well, he does, and he certainly can't celebrate without an official birthday cake – a birthday cake he wants YOU, the viewing public, to design.
The fine folks at Bean Towers are on the hunt for an aspiring artist to design the cake creation, and they're drafting in some dessert specialists to help bring it to life.
Yep, they're teaming up with sweet sorcerers Choccywoccydoodah, who'll not only MAKE the cake, but display it in pride of place in their central London store.
How do you enter? Well, it's simple.
Draw or describe the ultimate Mr Bean cake – don't be afraid to let your imagination run wild while you're at it – and post it on the official Mr Bean Facebook page.
The judges will cast their cake-loving eyes over all the celebratory creations, before picking a winner whose cake will be declared Mr Bean's OFFICIAL birthday pud.
Remember, if you're not in you can't win, so get your thinking caps on and your pencils out.