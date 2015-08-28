Yep, they're teaming up with sweet sorcerers Choccywoccydoodah, who'll not only MAKE the cake, but display it in pride of place in their central London store.

How do you enter? Well, it's simple.

Draw or describe the ultimate Mr Bean cake – don't be afraid to let your imagination run wild while you're at it – and post it on the official Mr Bean Facebook page.

The judges will cast their cake-loving eyes over all the celebratory creations, before picking a winner whose cake will be declared Mr Bean's OFFICIAL birthday pud.

Remember, if you're not in you can't win, so get your thinking caps on and your pencils out.