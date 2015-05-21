If you need assurance that The Simpsons can continue without Harry Shearer, look no further. Voice artist Brock Baker has put forward a pitch to become the new voice of Mr Burns, Ned Flanders and many more – and it's pretty darn good.

Shearer – who has appeared on the hit animated comedy since its inception in 1989 – announced his departure last week, raising questions over just how The Simpsons would replace his string of iconic characters. Showrunner Al Jean has since confirmed his characters will be recast: "I think that he could be replaced, and if need be, will have to be," he told Entertainment Weekly. Perhaps he should take a look at the video below...