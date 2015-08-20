It's from The One Where Rachel Tells in series eight, in which Monica and Chandler go on their honeymoon and argue about getting bumped up to first class. In the episode we've all seen, they sneak into the executive lounge but get thrown out, and Monica gets really jealous of another newly-wed couple who are having all the luck with upgrades.

But in the unaired version of this scene, Chandler has trouble getting through airport security when he makes a joke about bombs. The pair end up sheepishly trying to explain that they're not dangerous, but in true Chandler style, he ends up just making himself seem very suspicious. Due to be shown just two weeks after 9/11 attacks on the US, this scene was deleted as the producers felt it would have been in poor taste.

