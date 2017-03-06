“We hope. We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped,” Sarandos told the Press Association.

“The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favourite show to come back and for it to disappoint you but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that,” he said.

The end of the fourth Year in the Life special of Gilmore Girls – and those four words – left plenty of room for additional episodes, and speculation about a return to Stars Hollow has been rife for a while.

More like this

That said, stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel have already got a lot of TV work on their plates: Graham has signed on to a comedy called Linda From HR, while Bledel is a co-star of the upcoming drama The Handmaid’s Tale.

Advertisement

Let’s hope they can make time to bring back our favourite mother and daughter.