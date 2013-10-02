Reece Shearsmith, one of the three on-screen League comedians, has posted a picture of himself alongside Mark Gatiss and Steve Pemberton on Twitter with the enigmatic message: “There might be some news about these people – coming soon. Keep em peeled.”

The comment has already prompted some excitement with one fan tweeting: “MORE LEAGUE? My eyes are peeled.”

Another added: “It has been too long, Dave. Make it so,” a catchphrase of one of the show’s bizarre characters, Papa Lazarou.

The BBC – which broadcast the pitch-black comedy series until 2002 – were a little mystified when I called and a spokesman said that the show was not currently on any BBC development list.

However, one potential theory is that Shearsmith and co are be doing what a lot of established BBC talent has been doing lately – and taking the show to those moneybags at Sky.

Or perhaps they're following in the footsteps of Alan Partridge and The Fast Show and reuniting for a series of online comedy shorts via lager-sponsored site Foster's Funny.

Only time will tell. What we do know is that Pemberton and Shearsmith are already working together on a BBC anthology of horror stories, Inside Number 9, a follow up to the-award-winning Psychoville.

“Inside No 9 invites you into six very different No 9s, where the ordinary and mundane rub shoulders with the extraordinary and macabre,” says the BBC.

