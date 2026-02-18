After winning hearts and minds in HBO Max’s hockey drama Heated Rivalry, Connor Storrie has reportedly landed his next major role.

The actor is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Peaked, a high school reunion comedy that’s been assembling an impressive cast including Sex Education's Emma Mackey and Simone Ashley.

The comedy, which has been co-written by Molly Gordon (The Bear) and Allie Levitan (Our Cartoon President), "follows the two girls who traumatized you in high school as they try to relive their glory days at their 10-year reunion."

Details of Storrie’s role are currently being kept under wraps.

The cast also includes Levon Hawke (The Crowded Room), Laura Dern (Is This Thing On?), Mitra Jouhari (The Big Sick) and Gabby Windey (The Traitors).

Behind the camera, Gordon is set to direct, while David Hinojosa and Zach Nutman of 2AM will produce alongside Gordon and A24. Levitan will executive produce.

Storrie stars opposite Hudson Williams in Heated Rivalry, an adaptation of the second book in Rachel Reid’s Game Changers romance novel series.

Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry. Sabrina Lantos

The show centres on two rival and closeted NHL superstars – Canadian Shane Hollander (Williams) and Russian Ilya Rozanov (Storrie) – who are faced with a huge dilemma when what begins as a secret fling evolves into a years-long love story, with both characters fearing that being open about who they're in love with could affect their careers.

Following its debut on HBO Max in the US last November and on Sky in January in the UK, the show has become a worldwide hit, with fans praising it for its groundbreaking representation of LGBTQ+ athletes, its sex-positivity and its happy ending – a rarity for LGBTQ+ characters on screen.

Prior to appearing in Heated Rivalry, Storrie had a number of smaller roles in projects such as Tiny Beautiful Things and Joker: Folie à Deux.

Filming on Peaked is set to begin this month.

