Miley Cyrus is set to reflect on the lasting impact of her TV show Hannah Montana in an upcoming 20th anniversary special – and it’s been confirmed when we can expect it.

Ad

The Hannah Montana Anniversary Special, which is expected to be filmed in front of a live studio audience and feature an exclusive interview with Cyrus hosted by Call Her Daddy podcaster Alex Cooper, is coming to Disney+ on 24 March 2026.

"Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection," Cyrus said of the show.

"The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years."

Miley played Miley Stewart, a teenage girl living a double life as famous pop star Hannah Montana, in the popular Disney Channel TV series, which ran for four seasons between March 2006 and January 2011.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Instagram and its required purposes to load content on this page.

With its relatable characters and upbeat songs, the show soon became a global phenomenon and a cultural touchstone for millennial and older Gen Z viewers.

The cast also included Miley's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, as her on-screen dad Robbie Ray, as well as Jason Earles, Emily Osment and Mitchel Musso.

According to Disney, the special “will offer an intimate look at the creation of” the iconic character and the lasting impact of the show around the world, as well as never-before-seen-footage of the series.

Ashley Edens serves as showrunner, with Miley, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan as executive producers.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

The Hannah Montana Anniversary Special will be available to stream on Disney+ on 24 March 2026.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.