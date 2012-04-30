Episodes will be made available within 24 hours of airing, with users charged £2 to watch unlimited material for 24 hours, or £3 for 7 days of content. As well as offering catch-up TV, beginning with the current season 16, the selected classic episodes will change monthly based on user feedback.

“We are launching South Park On Demand in response to the huge demand that we have experienced on our sites for full-length episodes of this iconic show,” explained Philip O’Ferral, Senior Vice President Digital at Viacom International Media Networks.

Advertisement

Tony Crowe, Comedy Central UK VP for business development, added, “the South Park audience is always connected and using multiple platforms to access content. We developed South Park On Demand to provide the easiest way for fans to instantly access what they are looking for”.