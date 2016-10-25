Yes, after leaving Leaving Tina’s (Leanne Best) surprise party with friend Pete (John Thomson) in search for more drinks, Adam (James Nesbitt) ran into an armed robbery. One that some viewers thought he wouldn’t see through.

Luckily, turns out the gun was only a fake and Adam and Pete got away. And that, for many viewers, was the perfect end to the series.

But then viewers has to deal with the all-crushing truth of it all: Cold Feet has now finished its current run.

The moment I realised it was the last episode in this series of #ColdFeet pic.twitter.com/TFwplg80L5 — Josie (@Seat31D) October 24, 2016

But Cold Feet IS coming back with series seven next year. And we can’t wait.