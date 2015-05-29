They might seem like an unlikely act to perform alongside Duran Duran, Rudimental, Jurassic 5 and Mark Ronson, but this will be far from the Chuckles' first brush with mainstream music. The pair recorded surreal track To Me, To You (Bruv) with Tinchy Stryder last year:

It would seem the team behind Bestival are pleased to have the pair on board. "We’re not sure it’s possible to express quite how excited we are about this," reads a statement from the festival. "It’ll be history in the making with be-mulleted slapstick to me, to you. CAN. NOT. WAIT."

"I’m well excited with this new batch of acts we’re announcing tonight. With so many identikit festivals about with similar acts and bills I’m proud that 12 years on we don’t go with the flow," added the festival's creator Rob da Bank. "Perhaps, just perhaps, you’ll be singing ‘to me, to you, to me, to you’ whilst dancing in a pair of ill-fitting tropical shorts to the Chuckle Brothers."

Well, we can dream.

