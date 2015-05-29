Chuckle Brothers join line-up for music festival Bestival
Oh dear, oh dear. Kids TV stars Barry and Paul Elliot, remembered for their catch phrase 'To me, to you', are poised to grace The Big Top at this September's festival on the Isle of Wight
Remember The Chuckle Brothers? We bet you thought they were forever consigned to memory. Strange childhood memory, of primary colour-clad middle-aged men falling over and failing to carry ladders in a competent way. But you'd be wrong. The duo, now aged 67 and 70, are getting ready to grace the festival circuit this summer.
Brothers Paul and Barry Chuckle dominated after-school telly with their show ChuckleVision, which ran for an epic 21 seasons and 292 episodes between 1989 and 2009 (Yes. 2009. Who knew?) And they've now been added to the star-studded line up for this year's music festival Bestival.
They might seem like an unlikely act to perform alongside Duran Duran, Rudimental, Jurassic 5 and Mark Ronson, but this will be far from the Chuckles' first brush with mainstream music. The pair recorded surreal track To Me, To You (Bruv) with Tinchy Stryder last year:
It would seem the team behind Bestival are pleased to have the pair on board. "We’re not sure it’s possible to express quite how excited we are about this," reads a statement from the festival. "It’ll be history in the making with be-mulleted slapstick to me, to you. CAN. NOT. WAIT."
"I’m well excited with this new batch of acts we’re announcing tonight. With so many identikit festivals about with similar acts and bills I’m proud that 12 years on we don’t go with the flow," added the festival's creator Rob da Bank. "Perhaps, just perhaps, you’ll be singing ‘to me, to you, to me, to you’ whilst dancing in a pair of ill-fitting tropical shorts to the Chuckle Brothers."
Well, we can dream.