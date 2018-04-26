This will be their first full show together since their iconic kids' series ChuckleVision ended in 2009.

Paul, 70, and Barry, 73, will make 12 hour-long episodes for Channel 5, and Paul says we can expect the first episode this June.

The pair recently guest starred together on ITV sitcom Benidorm, with Barry doing an impressive turn in drag as Paul’s magician’s assistant.

Paul popped up recently on ITV parody show The Keith and Paddy Picture Show, taking the mickey out of Top Gun.

Oh, and in 2014 they teamed up with Tinchy Stryder (yes, really) for a music video called, naturally, To Me, To You (Bruv).