The film’s star Kristen Wiig ruled out a sequel two days ago. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine she said that a follow up to the 2011 hit would be wrong artistically.

"It wasn't a hard decision," she said. "We knew during the first one, this was it. We would have made a lot of money if there was a second one, but that's not my goal in my creative life."

The comedy took around £200m on a £20m budget and was a worldwide hit as well as making stars of O’Dowd and Wiig.

O’Dowd also revealed at the screening that the film’s success means that he is now widely recognized in the US.

“I was in new Orleans celebrating New Year and I had a mask on and I seemed to get recognized by my voice alone,” he said.

The Family Tree airs on BBC2 on July 16.