Chris O'Dowd: I am glad they are not making a Bridesmaids sequel
Actor says "Sequels are s**t" at screening for new BBC/HBO comedy
Chris O’Dowd, the unlikely star of the hit 2011 movie Bridesmaids, has said that he is glad that there will not be a sequel.
The actor, who played the love interest policeman Nathan Rhodes in the film, revealed at a screening today for his new BBC/HBO comedy The Family Tree: “I will work again with that group of people. It’s great they are not doing another..sequels are shit."
The film’s star Kristen Wiig ruled out a sequel two days ago. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine she said that a follow up to the 2011 hit would be wrong artistically.
"It wasn't a hard decision," she said. "We knew during the first one, this was it. We would have made a lot of money if there was a second one, but that's not my goal in my creative life."
The comedy took around £200m on a £20m budget and was a worldwide hit as well as making stars of O’Dowd and Wiig.
O’Dowd also revealed at the screening that the film’s success means that he is now widely recognized in the US.
“I was in new Orleans celebrating New Year and I had a mask on and I seemed to get recognized by my voice alone,” he said.
The Family Tree airs on BBC2 on July 16.