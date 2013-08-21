Bodger and Badger creator Andy Cunningham has made a special YouTube episode featuring his alter ego Simon Bodger and his badly behaved, mashed potato-obsessed badger companion, in conjuction with wildlife charity Care For The Wild, condemning badger culling.

"When we heard this cull was really going to go ahead, Badger and I thought we ought to do something," said Cunningham, "because the case for culling just doesn’t add up."

Philip Mansbridge, Chief executive of Care for the Wild, said: “The episode Andy came up with is fantastic – it’s typical Bodger and Badger with all the slapstick you’d expect, but the satirical edge to the comedy is very strong.

More like this

“The video ends with the message that the badger cull is not a joke, and it’s not – farmers lives are being destroyed by bovine TB, cattle are being killed in their thousands, and now the plan is to kill 100,000 badgers.

“But Care For The Wild is following the science on this, which says that a cull will not work. We need people to realise that vaccination is a viable alternative, and we need people who don’t know what’s about to happen to find out about it."

Advertisement

Watch the episode here: