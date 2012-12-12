Julia Davis’s period comedy Hunderby was named best sitcom and best new comedy, and there was a double win too for Armando Iannucci’s scathing political satire The Thick of It, which saw Peter Capaldi named Best TV Comedy Actor for his performance as ascerbic spin doctor Malcolm Tucker while Rebecca Front picked up the female equivalent for her role as opposition leader Nicola Murray, beating double-nominee Olivia Colman, star of BBC2 series Rev and Twenty Twelve.

Jo Brand won Best Female TV Comic, after a year that included stand-up and a second series of dark hospital-set comedy Getting On, while Lee Mack scooped the equivalent award, beating David Mitchell - his opposite number on BBC1 panel show Would I Lie to You - as well as Harry Hill, who nevertheless bid a fitting farewell to an 11-year run of his TV Burp by claiming Best Comedy Entertainment programme.

Impressionist Morgana Robinson was named Best Comedy Breakthrough Artist for her Very Important People sketch show, while fellow newcomers Cardinal Burns took Best Sketch Show.

Special awards went to Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer, picking up The Writers Guild of Great Britain, and Sacha Baron Cohen, presented with the Outsanding Achievement Award.