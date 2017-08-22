"Michaela is not currently writing a third series of Chewing Gum as she is focussing on some other projects," her representative said, "but is not closing the door to the possibility in the future."

Known as “one of the rudest comedies on television”, E4’s Chewing Gum followed a a woman in her 20s, Tracey Gordon, discovering sex, friendship and the meaning of life on her London council estate.

It was adapted from Coel’s 2012 National Theatre play Chewing Gum Dreams.

Channel 4 confirmed the news in a statement. “Chewing Gum is a vibrant, hilarious and unique comedy of which we are incredibly proud.

“Though there currently aren’t any plans for a third series, we hope to work with the hugely talented Michaela Coel again soon.”

Coel is next appearing in Been So Long, a musical set in Camden alongside Skins and Game of Thrones star Joe Dempsie.