Anarchic comedy trio WitTank are making a pilot for E4 based partly on their stage act Old School Secrets.

Performed by the troupe – Naz Osmanoglu, Mark Cooper-Jones and Kieran Boyd – it's set in “the ostentatiously furnished corridors of The School …an unsettling relic of empire, where maniacal masters rub tweedy shoulders with sharp-tongued scoundrels, and mystery and misrule abound.”

According to the insider: "It's not David Cameron the comedy but with five more years of Conservative rule and a Prime Minister and Chancellor who went to private school, it's done the show's chances of getting commissioned no harm".

We're sure The School sounds nothing like Eton, though.