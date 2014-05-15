Since the finale of HIMYM earlier this year, the new comedy pilot had attracted a lot of attention - and bagged itself a star-studded cast including Meg Ryan, Greta Gerwig, Nicholas D'Agosto, Andrew Santino, Tiya Sircar, Drew Tarver and Anders Holm.

But evidently that wasn't enough for the network to pick the pilot up for a full series order.

CBS' president of entertainment Nina Tassler said: "There were elements on the pilot that didn't work out. We tried to work out about redoing the pilot. That's not happening right now."

More like this

"I'm heartsick," she continued, to reporters at CBS' press breakfast, adding: "We loved this brand and we love the producers but it didn't work out."

The fact that CBS have passed on the sitcom doesn't mean we won't ever get to see it though. The show's creators, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas and Emily Spivey, can and are expected to offer it to other networks.

The spin-off is tipped to follow a similar format to HIMYM, with the main character Sally (Gerwig) telling the story of how she met her children's father.

How I Met Your Mother, starring Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Allison Hannigan, Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders, ran for nine seasons before ending in America earlier this year.

The ninth and final series is currently airing on Thursdays at 8:30pm on E4.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes