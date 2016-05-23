The flick, about a pair of radio broadcasters (Gervias and Eric Bana) who transmit fake war zone reports from their apartment only to end up in the middle of an actual war zone when they fake their own kidnapping, was released in April.

Gervais sent out a call via his Twitter account and he’s not been short of replies.

If your pets want to try & garner votes for me to get an Emmy Nomination that would help a lot. In fact it would be my entire campaign. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 22, 2016

Pets posed with their own campaign posters

Some made their very own political promises

A few got REALLY into it…

And others weren’t quite as enthusiastic…

It's a furry good effort on their part, though. And whether it works or not, it's a truly heartwarming tail...