Unfortunately, unknown to either John or Anna, the suite’s bathroom is occupied by a semi-naked and comatose 21-year-old, who’s trying to sleep off a stag do but is sure to arouse John’s suspicions…

Other cast will include Car Share's Sian Gibson and Kierston Wareing (EastEnders), with filming for the 60-minute comedy due to begin next week. The finished product will air in early 2016 – and it's not the only flashback to the Catherine Tate Show we're getting next year, with signature character Nan also tapped for a return to TV.

Speaking about the new comedy, UKTV commissioning editor Simon Lupton said: “We’re delighted that Catherine Tate will bring her unique wit and comedy genius to the heart of this landmark programme for Gold.”

Producer Lesley Douglas added: “Directed by award-winning Nigel Cole (‘Calendar Girls’ and ‘Made in Dagenham’), Do Not Disturb reunites the talents of Catherine Tate with writer Aschlin Ditta – the first time they have worked together since the acclaimed Catherine Tate Show. We’re delighted to have teamed up with UKTV to bring this combination to their flagship comedy channel, Gold.”

