“The whole thing is a tribute to her. It was an honour to have had her in the show at all, but now it’s also a responsibility to do her proud.”

Star Wars actress Fisher reprises her role as Mia, the waspish mother of Delaney’s character Rob, in the third series of Catastrophe, which begins airing at the end of the month. Delaney says her performance feels “poignant” and that he and Horgan had treasured being able to write for her.

“The stuff she does in this series is quite poignant. Thank God we were cognisant of the privilege of having her with us, so we always made sure we put our best foot forward whenever we wrote for her.”

More like this

Catastrophe returns to Channel 4 at 10pm on Tuesday 28th February

Advertisement

Read the full interviews with Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, out on Tuesday in the shops and via iTunes