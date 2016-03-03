Catastrophe and Chewing Gum lead nominations for RTS Awards 2016
Michaela Coel and comedy duo Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan bag three nominations each for this year's Royal Television Society Programme Awards
Channel 4 comedies Catastrophe and Chewing Gum are leading the way at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards
Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan’s Channel 4 series Catastrophe has scooped nominations in three categories: Scripted Comedy, Comedy Writer and Comedy Performance.
Meanwhile Chewing Gum’s Michaela Coel can also celebrate a triple batch of nominations for the E4 show: Breakthrough, Comedy Performance and Comedy Writer.
BBC iPlayer comedy Peter Kay's Car Share earns two nominations, as well as a Breakthrough Award nomination for actor Sian Gibson.
In addition, the presenting powerhouse that is Ant and Dec have earned their 15 nomination in the Entertainment Performance category and will go up against Adam Hills (The Last Leg) and Jack Whitehall (A League Of Their Own).
The Graham Norton Show has earned its third nomination in the Entertainment Programme category, while Suranne Jones enters the race to win Best Actress for her role in the critically acclaimed BBC1 drama Doctor Foster. She’ll compete with Claire Foy (Wolf Hall) and Claire Rushbrook (Home Fires).
Adam Long (Don’t Take My Baby), Anthony Hopkins (The Dresser) and Tom Courtenay (Unforgotten) vie for Best Actor.
It’s a clash of the usual titans in soapland as EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale compete. Meanwhile, Channel 4’s This Is England ’90 and BBC2's Wolf Hall will battle it out in the Drama Serial category, while C4’s Humans hopes to scoop Drama Series.
RTS 2016 nominations
Actor – Female
Claire Foy – Wolf Hall A Company Pictures and Playground Entertainment Production for BBC Two
Claire Rushbrook – Home Fires A co-production of ITV Studios and Masterpiece for ITV
Suranne Jones – Doctor Foster Drama Republic for BBC One
Actor – Male
Adam Long – Don't Take My Baby BBC Documentaries Production for BBC Three
Anthony Hopkins – The Dresser Playground Entertainment for BBC Two
Tom Courtenay – Unforgotten Mainstreet Pictures for ITV
Arts
Grayson Perry’s Dream House Swan Films for Channel 4
Handmade BBC Scotland Arts Production for BBC Four
Hockney A Blakeway and Fly Film Production for BBC Two
Breakthrough
Michaela Coel – Chewing Gum Retort Television for E4
Richard Bentley – The Stranger on the Bridge Postcard Productions for Channel 4
Sian Gibson – Peter Kay's Car Share Goodnight Vienna Productions for BBC iPlayer
Children's Programme
Lily's Driftwood Bay – Goodbye Seabird Sixteen South for Nick Junior
My Life: I Am Leo Nine Lives Media for CBBC
The Dumping Ground CBBC Productions
Comedy Performance
Michaela Coel – Chewing Gum Retort Television for E4
Nick Helm – Uncle Baby Cow Productions for BBC Three
Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney – Catastrophe Avalon Television for Channel 4
Daytime Programme
Judge Rinde rITV Studios for ITV
Posh Pawnbrokers Boomerang for Channel 4
This Morning ITV Studios for ITV
Documentary Series
Reggie Yates’ Extreme Russia Sundog Pictures for BBC Three
The Detectives Minnow Films for BBC Two
The Romanians Are Coming Keo Films for Channel 4
Drama Serial
The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies Carnival Films for ITV
This Is England '90 Warp Films for Channel 4
Wolf Hall A Company Pictures and Playground Entertainment Production for BBC Two
Drama Series
Humans Kudos Film & TV for Channel 4
No Offence Abbott Vision for Channel 4
The Last Kingdom Carnival Films for BBC Two
Entertainment
Release the Hounds Gogglebox Entertainment for ITV2
The Graham Norton Show So Television for BBC One
The Last Leg Open Mike Productions for Channel 4
Entertainment Performance
Adam Hills – The Last Leg Open Mike Productions for Channel 4
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!/ Britain's Got Talent/Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway ITV Studios/Thames and Syco/ITV Studios and Mitre Television for ITV
Jack Whitehall – A League Of Their Own CPL Productions for Sky 1
History
Britain's Forgotten Slave Owners BBC History Production for BBC Two
Dagrau o Waed: Rhyfel Corea Awen Media/JTV for S4C
Holocaust: Night Will Fall Spring Films for Channel 4
Live Event
Alternative General Election with Jeremy Paxman Zeppotron/ITN for Channel 4
BRIT Awards 2015 BRITs TV for ITV
VE Day 70: The Nation Remembers BBC Events Production for BBC One
Popular, Factual and Features
DIY SOS: Homes For Veterans BBC Features Production for BBC One
First Dates Twenty Twenty for Channel 4
SAS: Who Dares Wins Minnow Films for Channel 4
Presenter
David Olusoga – Britain's Forgotten Slave OwnersBBC History Production for BBC Two
Grayson Perry – Grayson Perry's Dream House Swan Films for Channel 4
Reggie Yates – Reggie Yates' Extreme Russia Sundog Pictures for BBC Three
Science and Natural History
Big Blue Live BBC Natural History Production for BBC One
Japan: Earth's Enchanted Islands BBC Natural History Production for BBC Two
Oak Tree: Nature's Greatest Survivor Furnace TV for BBC Four
Scripted Comedy
Catastrophe Avalon Television for Channel 4
People Just Do Nothing Roughcut TV for BBC Three
Peter Kay’s Car Share Goodnight Vienna Productions for BBC iPlayer
Single Documentary
Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief Jigsaw Productions for Sky Atlantic
My Son The Jihadi True Vision Productions for Channel 4
Storyville: India’s Daughter Assassin Films for BBC Four
Single Drama
Black Mirror: White Christmas Zeppotron for Channel 4
Coalition Cuba Pictures for Channel 4
Cyberbully Raw Television for Channel 4
Soap and Continuing Drama
Coronation Street ITV Studios for ITV
EastEnders BBC Drama Production London for BBC One
Emmerdale ITV Studios for ITV
Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit
Alan Shearer BBC Sport for BBC One
David Coulthard BBC Sport for BBC One
Gary Neville – Monday Night Football Sky Sports
Sports Programme
Champions League Goals Show BT Sport
Monday Night Football Sky Sports
The Ashes Sky Sports
Writer – Comedy
Michaela Coel – Chewing Gum Retort Television for E4
Peter Kay, Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman & Tim Reid – Peter Kay's Car Share Goodnight Vienna Productions for BBC iPlayer
Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan – Catastrophe Avalon Television for Channel 4
Writer – Drama
Russell T. Davies – Cucumber Red Production Company for Channel 4
Peter Morgan – The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies Carnival Films for ITV
Shane Meadows and Jack Thorne – This Is England '90 Warp Films for Channel 4
Judges’ Award
The winner of this Award will be announced on the night
Lifetime Achievement Award
The winner of this Award will be announced on the night
The winners will be announced at a ceremony, hosted by Richard Madeley, on Tuesday 22 March at Grosvenor House Hotel