Meanwhile Chewing Gum’s Michaela Coel can also celebrate a triple batch of nominations for the E4 show: Breakthrough, Comedy Performance and Comedy Writer.

BBC iPlayer comedy Peter Kay's Car Share earns two nominations, as well as a Breakthrough Award nomination for actor Sian Gibson.

In addition, the presenting powerhouse that is Ant and Dec have earned their 15 nomination in the Entertainment Performance category and will go up against Adam Hills (The Last Leg) and Jack Whitehall (A League Of Their Own).

The Graham Norton Show has earned its third nomination in the Entertainment Programme category, while Suranne Jones enters the race to win Best Actress for her role in the critically acclaimed BBC1 drama Doctor Foster. She’ll compete with Claire Foy (Wolf Hall) and Claire Rushbrook (Home Fires).

Adam Long (Don’t Take My Baby), Anthony Hopkins (The Dresser) and Tom Courtenay (Unforgotten) vie for Best Actor.

It’s a clash of the usual titans in soapland as EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale compete. Meanwhile, Channel 4’s This Is England ’90 and BBC2's Wolf Hall will battle it out in the Drama Serial category, while C4’s Humans hopes to scoop Drama Series.

RTS 2016 nominations

Actor – Female

Claire Foy – Wolf Hall A Company Pictures and Playground Entertainment Production for BBC Two

Claire Rushbrook – Home Fires A co-production of ITV Studios and Masterpiece for ITV

Suranne Jones – Doctor Foster Drama Republic for BBC One

Actor – Male

Adam Long – Don't Take My Baby BBC Documentaries Production for BBC Three

Anthony Hopkins – The Dresser Playground Entertainment for BBC Two

Tom Courtenay – Unforgotten Mainstreet Pictures for ITV

Arts

Grayson Perry’s Dream House Swan Films for Channel 4

Handmade BBC Scotland Arts Production for BBC Four

Hockney A Blakeway and Fly Film Production for BBC Two

Breakthrough

Michaela Coel – Chewing Gum Retort Television for E4

Richard Bentley – The Stranger on the Bridge Postcard Productions for Channel 4

Sian Gibson – Peter Kay's Car Share Goodnight Vienna Productions for BBC iPlayer

Children's Programme

Lily's Driftwood Bay – Goodbye Seabird Sixteen South for Nick Junior

My Life: I Am Leo Nine Lives Media for CBBC

The Dumping Ground CBBC Productions

Comedy Performance

Michaela Coel – Chewing Gum Retort Television for E4

Nick Helm – Uncle Baby Cow Productions for BBC Three

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney – Catastrophe Avalon Television for Channel 4

Daytime Programme

Judge Rinde rITV Studios for ITV

Posh Pawnbrokers Boomerang for Channel 4

This Morning ITV Studios for ITV

Documentary Series

Reggie Yates’ Extreme Russia Sundog Pictures for BBC Three

The Detectives Minnow Films for BBC Two

The Romanians Are Coming Keo Films for Channel 4

Drama Serial

The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies Carnival Films for ITV

This Is England '90 Warp Films for Channel 4

Wolf Hall A Company Pictures and Playground Entertainment Production for BBC Two

Drama Series

Humans Kudos Film & TV for Channel 4

No Offence Abbott Vision for Channel 4

The Last Kingdom Carnival Films for BBC Two

Entertainment

Release the Hounds Gogglebox Entertainment for ITV2

The Graham Norton Show So Television for BBC One

The Last Leg Open Mike Productions for Channel 4

Entertainment Performance

Adam Hills – The Last Leg Open Mike Productions for Channel 4

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!/ Britain's Got Talent/Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway ITV Studios/Thames and Syco/ITV Studios and Mitre Television for ITV

Jack Whitehall – A League Of Their Own CPL Productions for Sky 1

History

Britain's Forgotten Slave Owners BBC History Production for BBC Two

Dagrau o Waed: Rhyfel Corea Awen Media/JTV for S4C

Holocaust: Night Will Fall Spring Films for Channel 4

Live Event

Alternative General Election with Jeremy Paxman Zeppotron/ITN for Channel 4

BRIT Awards 2015 BRITs TV for ITV

VE Day 70: The Nation Remembers BBC Events Production for BBC One

Popular, Factual and Features

DIY SOS: Homes For Veterans BBC Features Production for BBC One

First Dates Twenty Twenty for Channel 4

SAS: Who Dares Wins Minnow Films for Channel 4

Presenter

David Olusoga – Britain's Forgotten Slave OwnersBBC History Production for BBC Two

Grayson Perry – Grayson Perry's Dream House Swan Films for Channel 4

Reggie Yates – Reggie Yates' Extreme Russia Sundog Pictures for BBC Three

Science and Natural History

Big Blue Live BBC Natural History Production for BBC One

Japan: Earth's Enchanted Islands BBC Natural History Production for BBC Two

Oak Tree: Nature's Greatest Survivor Furnace TV for BBC Four

Scripted Comedy

Catastrophe Avalon Television for Channel 4

People Just Do Nothing Roughcut TV for BBC Three

Peter Kay’s Car Share Goodnight Vienna Productions for BBC iPlayer

Single Documentary

Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief Jigsaw Productions for Sky Atlantic

My Son The Jihadi True Vision Productions for Channel 4

Storyville: India’s Daughter Assassin Films for BBC Four

Single Drama

Black Mirror: White Christmas Zeppotron for Channel 4

Coalition Cuba Pictures for Channel 4

Cyberbully Raw Television for Channel 4

Soap and Continuing Drama

Coronation Street ITV Studios for ITV

EastEnders BBC Drama Production London for BBC One

Emmerdale ITV Studios for ITV

Alan Shearer BBC Sport for BBC One

David Coulthard BBC Sport for BBC One

Gary Neville – Monday Night Football Sky Sports

Sports Programme

Champions League Goals Show BT Sport

Monday Night Football Sky Sports

The Ashes Sky Sports

Writer – Comedy

Michaela Coel – Chewing Gum Retort Television for E4

Peter Kay, Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman & Tim Reid – Peter Kay's Car Share Goodnight Vienna Productions for BBC iPlayer

Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan – Catastrophe Avalon Television for Channel 4

Writer – Drama

Russell T. Davies – Cucumber Red Production Company for Channel 4

Peter Morgan – The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies Carnival Films for ITV

Shane Meadows and Jack Thorne – This Is England '90 Warp Films for Channel 4

Judges’ Award

The winner of this Award will be announced on the night

Lifetime Achievement Award

The winner of this Award will be announced on the night

The winners will be announced at a ceremony, hosted by Richard Madeley, on Tuesday 22 March at Grosvenor House Hotel