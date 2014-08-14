Cast of Broadway's Aladdin musical sing tribute to Robin Williams
'We've lost not just one of the greatest comedians but one of the greatest entertainers of all time"
The death of Robin Williams earlier this week has inspired an outpouring of grief and appreciation for a prolific comic actor like no other.
One such tribute now comes from the cast of Broadway musical Aladdin: a theatre adaptation of the hit 1992 Disney film that starred Williams as the Genie. A role that he took to so ferociously, in fact, that the script couldn't be nominated for an Original Screenplay Oscar as Williams had improvised too many of the jokes.
The tribute was led by James Monroe Iglehart, who has won a Tony Award for playing the Genie on stage. After the curtain went down, he told the New Amsterdam Theatre audience that, 'We've lost not just one of the greatest comedians but one of the greatest entertainers of all time," before firing up a singalong of Aladdin hit Friend Like Me.
Watch the video below.
The song also coincided with theatres across Great White Way dimming their lights in tribute to the star, while a photo of the actor was projected on a large screen above the Imperial and Music Box theatres.