The tribute was led by James Monroe Iglehart, who has won a Tony Award for playing the Genie on stage. After the curtain went down, he told the New Amsterdam Theatre audience that, 'We've lost not just one of the greatest comedians but one of the greatest entertainers of all time," before firing up a singalong of Aladdin hit Friend Like Me.

The song also coincided with theatres across Great White Way dimming their lights in tribute to the star, while a photo of the actor was projected on a large screen above the Imperial and Music Box theatres.