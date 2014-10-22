The video below shows the citizens of the fictional South Park, Colorado attempt to work out the best form of alternative transportation (eg. electric car, taxi or Uber-style app) in the style of classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon Wacky Races (even including a cameo for that series’ villains Dick Dastardly and Muttley).

There’s a lot going on including a scheme to avoid summer camp, but at the end of the clip it emerges that one of the vehicles is being driven by Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, with the words “I was driving a zip car way before I was paid to drive one.”

Confused? Well, the cartoon is parodying some weird ads for Lincoln cars that McConaughey recently appeared in (the “paid to drive one” comment is a reference to his appearance in 2011 film The Lincoln Lawyer).

Take a look at the inspiration yourself – the second advert is, if anything, even weirder than the cartoon.

If any of this has stoked your nostalgia, you can vote for Wacky Races in RadioTimes.com Kids TV Champion

South Park returns to Comedy Central tonight (22 October)