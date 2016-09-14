Caitlin Moran’s Raised by Wolves wins best sitcom at international Rose d'Or Awards
The comedy picked up the highly prestigious international television prize – despite being recently axed by Channel 4
Raised By Wolves, Caitlin Moran’s funny Brummie sitcom recently axed by Channel 4, has won a Rose d’Or Award for best sitcom.
Co-created with Moran’s sister Caz and loosely based on the siblings' own upbringing in Wolverhampton, the series picked up the prestigious Golden Rose for Television Sitcom in Berlin last night. And Caitlin is bloody happy about it.
Cheers all round. And Moran will be hoping the Rose d'Or could give a boost to her campaign to get the sitcom back on the box.
The campaign urges supporters to tweet #upthewolves and like the show's Facebook page to be "part of the Raised by Wolves team".
"Of course Raised By Wolves isn't going to go away," Moran assured fans. "Every other show would give in but we believe when life gives you a massive kick in the knackers, you make massive kick in the knackers-ade.
"So, we've got a plan... Stand with us – or sit if it's been a long day and you're lower back's going – and you will be the first to know what's happening next because something is going to happen."
And something has happened: a flipping Rose d'Or Award! We’ll just have to see if that’s the start of a comeback.