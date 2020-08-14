Discussing the increased scrutiny of how law enforcement is portrayed on screen, Peretti told IndieWire: “I know [the writers are] working to reshape this coming season. I’m very curious and interested to see what they do.

“I get what people are saying. I get their concerns, and you know, my thought was like, ‘They should just defund the police!’ And have everyone going to do community-oriented work.

“That’s probably not what they’re going to do. But I’m looking forward to seeing what they do because I know they have to respond to this, the unfortunate reality that policing has been and is.”

Chelsea Peretti in Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Previously, fellow Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews said that whole episodes of the upcoming season have been dropped amid the renewed Black Lives Matter moment.

“Right now, we don’t know which direction we’re going to go in, but we do know that we’ve had a lot of sombre talks, we’ve had a lot of very, very deep conversations, and through this we hope to bring something that could really, really truly be ground-breaking this year,” he told Access.

“We have an opportunity here and we plan to use it in the best, best way possible.”

It’s not currently clear when the new series will hit screens, with production disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows the NYPD’s 99th police precinct (hence the name). It centres mainly on Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), an immature detective who clashes with his stoic boss Captain Holt (Andre Braugher).

The show also stars Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago and Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is available to stream on All4 in the UK.