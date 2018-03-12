The One Show at 7pm has added a segment on Dodd, while later on BBC1 the scheduled edition of Imagine... at 10:45pm will make way for Arena profile Ken Dodd's Happiness – featuring interviews with Dodd and footage of early performances – before Talking Comedy: Ken Dodd at 11:35pm collects some of his funniest chat show appearances.

Imagine… Ingrid Bergman in her Own Words will now be shown on 26th March.

On ITV, a repeat of Rachel Nickell: the Untold Story is postponed for a 10:45pm showing of Another Audience with Ken Dodd in which he entertains a theatre crowd.

Advertisement

And on Channel 5 at 9pm, Terror in the Air is replaced by Ken Dodd: In His Own Words, a documentary about his career featuring an interview with Dodd and contributions from Michael Billington, Miriam Margolyes, Ricky Tomlinson, Roy Hudd, John Birt, Michael Grade and Tim Vine.