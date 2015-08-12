Although Spears wasn't the only one left deliriously happy by her new role. The Toxic singer's casting was also a dream come true for 31-year-old Rodriquez who plays lead character Jane, a trainee teacher who gets artificially inseminated by accident.

The actress reacted in the way that all 90s kids would respond if they were about to hang out with Britney...

I mean scale of 1-100. 1,000,000,000 boom https://t.co/cxZmF9orNz — Gina (@HereIsGina) August 11, 2015

Appearing in episode five of series two, Britney will play the "nemesis" of Jane's Telenovela superstar father (played by Jamie Camil), trying to out-diva him. Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman said: “Personally, after hearing about their long standing feud (from Rogelio’s point of view), we are eager to hear Ms. Spears’ side of the story, which we assume is quite different. #TeamBritney.”

You're the absolute best @britneyspears! It'll be a great honor to have you on the show! #DreamComeTrue for us? https://t.co/yZpMXqTumn — Jaime Camil (@jaimecamil) August 11, 2015

This isn't Britney's first TV cameo, with a turn as Ted's admirer in How I Met Your Mother, a spell as a TV host on Will and Grace, and appearances as herself in Kenan and Kel and Glee.

Whether you're a fan of the Jane the Virgin or not, it sounds like this cameo will be a rather fabulous watch. #TeamBritney. Always.