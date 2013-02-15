Minnie Driver will co-star opposite New Girl's David Walton in the US adaptation of About a Boy. The British actress will appear in the NBC pilot, adapted by Jason Katims (Parenthood and Friday Night Lights) from Nick Hornby's best-selling novel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

The comedy - which was turned into a 2002 film starring Hugh Grant and Toni Collette - follows the story of perennial bachelor Will whose life is changed when odd youngster Marcus and his crazy, single mother, Fiona, move in next door.