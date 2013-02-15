British actress Minnie Driver cast in US adaptation of About A Boy
The 43-year-old will star alongside New Girl's David Walton in a new NBC pilot based on Nick Hornby's best-selling novel
Minnie Driver will co-star opposite New Girl's David Walton in the US adaptation of About a Boy. The British actress will appear in the NBC pilot, adapted by Jason Katims (Parenthood and Friday Night Lights) from Nick Hornby's best-selling novel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The comedy - which was turned into a 2002 film starring Hugh Grant and Toni Collette - follows the story of perennial bachelor Will whose life is changed when odd youngster Marcus and his crazy, single mother, Fiona, move in next door.
Driver will play Fiona - a quirky vegan who is recovering from a recent divorce and moves with her son to San Francisco.
Katims will also executive produce the Universal Television project, alongside Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro, with Jon Favreau on board to direct the pilot.