The people behind the brilliant Bad Lip Reading videos released their take on last weekend's most-watched event on Tuesday.

"I hope you understand that we're puppets," Prince William says to his soon-to-be-betrothed brother as they await Meghan Markle's entrance.

"I thought you said that we had free will," Harry responds. "No I didn't," his brother assures him.

Check out the video in full below.

The video also features Rev Michael Curry telling a story about homeless people eating dog food to the bewilderment of spectators David Beckham and Elton John, and Harry explaining to Meghan that he has bought her a golden unicycle - a gift that she deems a "fail".

It's more entertaining than the actual ceremony, and a fraction of the length. Bravo, Bad Lip Reading.

