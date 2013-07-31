He said: “I have always been a James Bond fanatic and I have always wanted to do one but I thought I would like to be working with wmen again and I would love to know what a woman’s take on this would be.

“We are figuring out who we would cast at the moment. It will be a comedy but not like a Johnny English kind of parody it will be like The Heat, where it’s a real story and funny things happen with in that."

The Heat and Bridesmaids star Melissa McCarthy is one of the names in the frame to play the lead in the film which currently has the working title Susan Collins.

The Heat sees Bullock's uptight FBI Special Agent Sarah Ashburn and McCarthy's Boston Detective Shannon Mullins team up to take on a mobster. It has taken around £140m since opening in the US in June and goes on release in the UK today [Wednesday].

Heat writer Katie Dippold has told RadioTimes.com that she is working on a sequel and that Feig is attached to it.