Closely modelled on the experience of Thomas’s own father, who moved into a caravan site on a temporary basis and stayed for 18 years, Thomas is developing the idea with Fifty Fathoms, the production company behind recent hits Fortitude, Marvellous and The A Word.

Thomas has been given money to develop a script and added that he has his eyes on two Brian Pern stars to play the lead roles.

“I would love to pair Christopher Eccleston and Michael Kitchen up in it because they are my favourite actors,” he tells us.

In Brian Pern, Kitchen plays the rocker's unscrupulous agent John Farrow while Eccleston is taciturn "Madchester" rock producer Luke Dunmore who produced Pern's awful LP Shelf Life.

Here's the former Doctor Who star in action...

And here is a taste of Kitchen's Farrow:

What a pair they would make.