It’s safe to say that US President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominations have not been met with universal acclaim, with some pointing out that his picks (including a climate change denier to head the Environmental Protection Agency and an ally of Vladimir Putin to be Secretary of State) seem somewhat opposed to the offices they will represent.

So perhaps it was inevitable that topical sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live would parody these events with a pop culture twist, suggesting that Donald Trump’s next pick to head the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) would be someone equally unorthodox – aka Breaking Bad’s crystal meth kingpin Walter White.