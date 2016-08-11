Breaking Bad's Dean Norris to guest star on The Big Bang Theory
Breaking Bad's Hank Schrader is set to appear in multiple episodes of Big Bang Theory season 10
The Big Bang Theory just secured a big guest star: Breaking Bad's Dean Norris is set to appear in multiple episodes in season 10.
Norris, who played DEA agent Hank Schrader in Breaking Bad, will have a "multiple-episode arc" on comedy series The Big Bang Theory according to US broadcaster CBS.
Norris will play Captain Williams, a "tough Air Force representative from the Department of Material Command" according to CBS, who takes a particular interest in Howard and Leonard's latest scientific research.
Season 10 is set to air on 19th September in the US, with a UK broadcast to follow. CBS Entertainment president Glenn Geller hinted at a recent press tour that there was more to come for The Big Bang Theory past season 10, saying, "We are very confident that everyone involved wants more Big Bang past year ten."