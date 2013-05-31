Ed Helms, who plays Stu in the film franchise, agreed, saying the reaction from the UK has been "awesome" before praising our "wonderful accents". Aw, don't make us blush....

The trio, who were in town to promote the final film in the Hangover trilogy, play the infamous 'Wolf Pack'. Asked whether they are like their on-screen gang (sorry boys, you must get asked that all the time…) the pals decided they were more “gentle” like a pack of turtles, prairie dogs, koala bears or kangeroos.

So now that the Wolf Pack (or turtle pack) have disbanded, what’s next for the trio?

Well, apparently Ed Helms will be coming to a cinema near you in Silver Linings Playbook 2, Zach will be starring in The Ed Helms Story and Bradley is hitting the road for a season of stand up.

Wait a second...

Watch our full interview with the cast of the Hangover III below:

The Hangover III is in UK cinemas now.