Although it's set in Maine, the camp used in the show was actually in Santa Monica, at Calamigos Ranch in the mountains outside Los Angeles, and luxury accommodation can be booked for a holiday or special event (or perhaps even a raunchy summer camp?)

“Returning to Wet Hot is truly a trip," explains Wain, "it’s like putting on a dirty old pair of underwear.” While Bradley Cooper, who plays Ben in the original movie and new show, describes what it was like returning to the same character 15 years later. “What’s weird about the whole experience is how not weird it is. And how, as things change in our lives, the one thing that hasn’t changed is Wet Hot American Summer.”

“Everybody just shows up and knows that something fun and ridiculous is going to occur," adds Elizabeth Banks who is reprising her role as Lindsay. "The energy that the audience picks up on when they watch it, is just sort of our joy at getting to do this.”

Wet Hot American Summer is released on Netflix on July 31.

