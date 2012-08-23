The format for the new series, which is to be called Hooligan’s Island rather than Bottom, will be little-altered though, as the Beeb promises that the pair will still be clobbering one another with large metal objects and chasing women in spite of the island being deserted.

Demonstrating a rapport that remains unchanged since their early Comedy Store days as The Dangerous Brothers, Rik and Ade both greeted the announcement of their reunion with characteristic aplomb.

Rik said: “How much am I getting paid? Are there any birds in it? And that horrific arse-brained Edmondson’s not in it again is he? Oh, God help me… no, no, alright then, I’ll do it.

“That useless, foul smelling waste of space and oxygen is really going to get it this time. This is the big one. Tell the audience to brace themselves.”

His co-star echoed Mayall's sentiments, in a way, saying: “It’s been a while since I last worked with that complete b****** Rik Mayall and I’m very much looking forward to bashing him about the head with various blunt objects. It’s the only language he understands.”

It’s been 18 years since Bottom was last on air but finally, after almost two decades away, Richie and Eddie will make their TV comeback in 2013. As the Corporation says: “Be afraid. Be very afraid. And a bit bilious.”

