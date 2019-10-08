Where can I watch Bottom?

All three seasons of Bottom are available on Netflix. The series also spawned a 1999 feature film, Guest House Paradiso, which is available on DVD.

What is Bottom about?

Bottom follows hapless, seedy Richie and Eddie’s unsuccessful to attempts to make money and seduce women. The pair argue and fight, resulting in slapstick, cartoonish violence.

Some similar themes are carried over from The Young Ones, such as the pair’s slobbish life in a fittingly squalid flat.

More like this

Who starred in Bottom?

The show’s creators, Mayall and Edmondson, both took starring roles. They play Richie Richard and Edward Hitler, respectively.

Where was Bottom filmed?

Some of the series was filmed on location in Hammersmith, with most scenes being recorded in front of a live studio audience.

How many seasons of Bottom are there?

There are three seasons of Bottom, the first aired in 1991 and the final series was broadcast in April 1995.

How many episodes of Bottom are there?

In total, there are 18 episodes of Bottom, as well as one feature film, Guest House Paradiso.

Where was Bottom set?

Bottom was mainly set in Hammersmith, West London.

Is there a Bottom movie, or plans for one? Will there be another series?

Yes, there was a feature film spin-off of Bottom, released in 1999 and entitled Guest House Paradiso.

Advertisement

In 2011 Rik Mayall told Tim Lovejoy, on Something for the Weekend, that the pair planned to re-unite and make a series of Bottom set in a retirement home. Any resulting project never surfaced and Mayall tragically died in 2014.