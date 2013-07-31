In case you haven’t heard, the Bollywood film industry has been doing pretty well lately. And by that, we mean that this year the industry marks 100 years of Indian Cinema.

Advertisement

Falling in line with the anniversary is the release of anticipated blockbuster Chennai Express. The film follows a Mumbai boy, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who must fulfill his grandfather’s dying wish to have his ashes immersed in Rameshwaram, an area on the southern tip of India. On the journey he meets a South Indian girl, played by Deepika Padukone, and the two spark a relationship that clashes their northern and southern cultures.