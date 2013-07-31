Bollywood blockbuster Chennai Express celebrates 100 years of Hindi film
The Bollywood love story breaks ground with widest UK release in Indian film history
In case you haven’t heard, the Bollywood film industry has been doing pretty well lately. And by that, we mean that this year the industry marks 100 years of Indian Cinema.
Falling in line with the anniversary is the release of anticipated blockbuster Chennai Express. The film follows a Mumbai boy, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who must fulfill his grandfather’s dying wish to have his ashes immersed in Rameshwaram, an area on the southern tip of India. On the journey he meets a South Indian girl, played by Deepika Padukone, and the two spark a relationship that clashes their northern and southern cultures.
But don’t let the romantic storyline fool you; as evidenced by director Rohit Shetty’s love for heart-pounding action scenes, there will be plenty of explosions and chase scenes to balance out the quintessential Bollywood dance numbers.
The romantic and action comedy marks the widest UK release of a Bollywood film and will be shown in 125 cinemas on 170 screens.
“My films belong here, so I’m glad to share it with the London and UK audience,” lead actor Khan said. “It’s full of what I think every film should be.”
Chennai Express arrives in UK cinemas on 9 August.