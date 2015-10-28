"Bob would like to thank his consultant and all the nursing staff at the hospital for looking after him so well," said his spokesman, Neil Reading, in a statement.

"He now needs several weeks to fully recover, so unfortunately the first leg of the UK tour will be cancelled."

Reeves added: “I’m so pleased the operation has gone well and Bob is fixed. Many thanks to the surgeon.”

More like this

The pair were due to kick off their tour – which celebrates 25 years of performing together – in Glasgow next month. They now hope to resume touring for their second leg which begins in January 2016. All ticket-holders for performances between 8th November and 4 December are advised to contact their point of purchase.

When it resumes, the pair's live show is expected to include elements from their popular TV shows, including Vic Reeves Big Night Out and Shooting Stars, with characters like the Stotts, and Mulligan and O'Hare already confirmed to feature.

Advertisement

“Playing in front of a living audience is where it all began for us," Mortimer explained in a statement when the stage show was first announced. “Some people feel most alive when they are e.g. on fire or in Turkey, but for us the stage is where we thrive. I will ensure that Vic arrives at all dates smartly dressed and unarmed."