The old favourite from the 1986 Blackadder made a surprise return as Judge Robert, who was overseeing the court case at the end of the episode.

In the Merchant of Venice-inspired story, an action brought by Robert Greene (Mark Heap) saw David Mitchell's Will in financial trouble and facing a ruinous court case.

But Gemma Whelan's Kate saw through the disguise and saved the day. Judge Robert was a woman and she had to find in Will's favour to avoid exposure:

Remember Kate – AKA Bob – who first appeared in the Blackadder 2 opening episode "Bells" thirty years ago?

Fans will also be pleased to learn that the comedy is returning next year for six more episodes and a Christmas special.

Upstart Crow returns to BBC2 next year