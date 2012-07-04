Nevertheless, the clip gives us a few glimpses of what will be a Maggie-centric four and a half minute romp set in Springfield's Ayn Rand School for Tots and, if nothing else, showcases some gorgeous-looking animation:

The Longest Daycare itself is to act as the Looney Tunes-style warm-up for Ice Age: Continental Drift when that film is released in the States on Friday 13 July.

Plot details for the short are relatively scarce, but it's understood that The Longest Daycare will see Maggie having to overcome various scrapes in the pre-school's roughest wing and endure a confrontation with That Creepy Baby With The Unibrow who pops up every now and then in the Simpsons.

Sounds like fun, eh? Sadly there's currently no UK release date for the short, but it's apparently already been released in Australia, Sweden and Finland so hopefully we won't have to wait too long for it to reach these shores...