Blackadder actress Patsy Byrne dies aged 80
The British actress, who played Nursie in the hit comedy alongside Rowan Aktinson and Miranda Richardson, has passed away
Actress Patsy Byrne was passed away, aged 80.
Her death earlier this week was confirmed by staff at Denville Hall, a care home for elderly actors in Hillingdon, northwest London, reports Sky News.
Byrne starred in Blackadder II, the second series of the hit historical comedy, as Nursie, Queen Elizabeth I's kindly but clueless nursemaid, alongside Miranda Richardson, Rowan Atkinson, Tony Robinson and Stephen Fry.
Byrne also acted alongside the late Rik Mayall. Mayall, who played Lord Flashheart in in the series, died earlier this month at the age of 56.
As well as Blackadder, Byrne starred in David Copperfield, Casualty, Heartbeat and Watching. Her last role was a part in a 2006 episode of Holby City.