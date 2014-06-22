Byrne starred in Blackadder II, the second series of the hit historical comedy, as Nursie, Queen Elizabeth I's kindly but clueless nursemaid, alongside Miranda Richardson, Rowan Atkinson, Tony Robinson and Stephen Fry.

Byrne also acted alongside the late Rik Mayall. Mayall, who played Lord Flashheart in in the series, died earlier this month at the age of 56.

As well as Blackadder, Byrne starred in David Copperfield, Casualty, Heartbeat and Watching. Her last role was a part in a 2006 episode of Holby City.