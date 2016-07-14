Pauline Quirke, Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph return as Sharon Theodopolopodos, Tracey Stubbs and Dorien Green and they're all predicting mayhem.

“Us birds all together abroad can only mean one thing - mayhem!" said Quirke. "I’m really looking forward to filming this feature length Christmas special with the ladies.”

“Thank God it's official, us birds are all going to be doing an hour long Christmas special not in Essex but we’re filming abroad for the first time in nearly 20 years," Robson added. "I’m so excited, the story line is brilliant and we’re all so looking forward to Shal, Trace and Dor going on an amazing adventure.”

Joseph continue: “I’m very excited to be flying abroad again with the birds for a Christmas special. I can only imagine the capers we’re going to get up to, I can’t wait to put the nails back on and create havoc wherever we land. Seriously though, I couldn’t be more happier to be working with two of my favourite people in the whole world.”

The episode will be written by the series regular writing team of creators Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran with Gary Lawson and John Phelps.