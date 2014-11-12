Carol Ann Susi appeared in 39 episodes of the hit American sitcom, making her debut in the first season back in 2007. Though Susi was never seen on screen, she was a beloved - if mysterious - presence in the show, bringing Howard's crude, rude and incredibly screechy mother to life.

"The Big Bang Theory family has lost a beloved member today with the passing of Carol Ann Susi, who hilariously and memorably voiced the role of Mrs. Wolowitz,” the show's executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Bill Prady said in a joint statement from Warner Bros. Television and CBS.

"Unseen by viewers, the Mrs. Wolowitz character became a bit of a mystery throughout the show’s eight seasons. What was not a mystery, however, was Carol Ann’s immense talent and comedic timing, which were on display during each unforgettable appearance. In addition to her talent, Carol Ann was a constant source of joy and kindness to all. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with her family during this time, and we will miss her greatly."

Cast members Melissa Rauch, who plays Mrs Wolowitz's daughter-in-law Bernadette, Mayim Bialik and Kunal Nayuar have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to Susi:

Susi also starred in Just Go With It, Grey's Anatomy, Ugly Betty, Six Feet Under, ER, Seinfeld and Cheers.

Watch a clip of Howard and his mum:

The Big Bang Theory continues on Thursdays at 8:30pm on E4