Big Bang Theory cast share backstage pics as season 10 starts filming
From scripts to table reads to group selfies, get an insight into a day in the life of a Big Bang cast member
The Big Bang Theory cast have taken to social media to give us a sneak peek at life on set.
There are no spoilers here – they've not gone completely rogue – but we get a good feel for what it's like being in the middle of things as they set about the important business of filming season ten.
First up there's a script:
Then comes a table read, which also involves an awful lot of clapping
Of course there have been group selfies
Kaley Cuoco has been making sure her Penny look is on point
The first live studio got their fifteen minutes of back-of-the-head fame
And this happened...
Meanwhile, fans continue to wait and see if this is the final series ever, with hints currently suggesting it could go either way.