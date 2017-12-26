Christmas Day is the single biggest day of the year for TV, with channels and shows desperate to be the most watched show on Christmas Day.

From Peter Capaldi's final bow in Doctor Who to ITV's first Victoria Christmas special and Channel 4's first Christmas Bake Off, Christmas Day 2017 has been packed full of TV treats.

EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale pulled out all the shocks for Christmas Day, while the combined might of Call the Midwife and Mrs Brown's Boys completed an impressive BBC Christmas Day line-up.

But which show was YOUR Christmas Day highlight? Out of all the leading programmes on TV this year, which was your festive favourite?

