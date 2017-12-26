Which TV show won Christmas Day? Vote for the best programme of Christmas Day 2017
From Doctor Who to Call the Midwife, Victoria to the Bake Off Christmas special, what was your favourite show of the festive period?
Christmas Day is the single biggest day of the year for TV, with channels and shows desperate to be the most watched show on Christmas Day.
From Peter Capaldi's final bow in Doctor Who to ITV's first Victoria Christmas special and Channel 4's first Christmas Bake Off, Christmas Day 2017 has been packed full of TV treats.
- What's on TV this Christmas?
- Steven Moffat's biggest Doctor Who moments – and the legacy he leaves behind
- Call the Midwife: the real history behind the Big Freeze of 1963
EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale pulled out all the shocks for Christmas Day, while the combined might of Call the Midwife and Mrs Brown's Boys completed an impressive BBC Christmas Day line-up.
But which show was YOUR Christmas Day highlight? Out of all the leading programmes on TV this year, which was your festive favourite?