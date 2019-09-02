Watch This Way Up on All 4

This Country

Created by and starring siblings Daisy May and Charlie Cooper, this hilarious, minutely-observed Bafta-winning mockumentary details life in the Cotswolds for two feckless cousins, Kerry and Kurtan.

Infinitely quotable, the series has amassed a cult following, as it lifts the "Kurtan" on countryside living and the locals' various antics. The series' final season aired in early 2020.

More like this

Watch This Country on BBC iPlayer

GLOW

Netflix's 1980s-set comedy, about a group of struggling actresses who build a wrestling show, had a change of location in the latest, third season, in which Geena Davis joined the cast alongside Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin.

Packed full of memorable characters and complex friendships, season three sees the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling head to Las Vegas and struggle with the pressures of a nightly live show after their TV series is cancelled.

Watch GLOW on Netflix

Fleabag

You needn't take our word for it — Phoebe Waller-Bridge's darkly funny series has garnered critical acclaim, think pieces and water-cooler status across the globe.

Waller-Bridge plays the titular anti-heroine, whose dry humour, cheery guinea-pig cafe and sly asides to camera all belie a deep unhappiness following her best-friend's death.

Watch Fleabag on Amazon Prime Video or on BBC iPlayer

Friends

We couldn't have a comedy list without including our favourite Friends, could we? The phenomenally successful comedy series follows a group of six friends living in New York, as they navigate romance, friendship and adulthood.

Start from the beginning and revel in the '90s haircuts and fashion — not to mention the strong characterisation and Chandler's frequent sarcastic quips. Could Friends be any better?

Watch Friends on Netflix

Advertisement

For more suggestions on what to watch now check out our TV Guide, our best series on Netfix guide, best movies on Netflix or the best shows on Amazon Prime.